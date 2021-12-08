PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) vs. First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Head to Head Contrast

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PayPal and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 20.09% 19.75% 5.60% First Advantage N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PayPal and First Advantage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $21.45 billion 10.46 $4.20 billion $4.16 45.92 First Advantage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PayPal and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 1 7 34 0 2.79 First Advantage 0 0 8 0 3.00

PayPal presently has a consensus target price of $283.64, indicating a potential upside of 48.49%. First Advantage has a consensus target price of $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 41.79%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than First Advantage.

Summary

PayPal beats First Advantage on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products. It also post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

