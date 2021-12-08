MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.95

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

