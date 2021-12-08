Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

NYSE CSLT opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $241.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $227,967. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Castlight Health by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 505,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

