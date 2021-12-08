PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLXP. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $260.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 16.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

