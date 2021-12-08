Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,899,000 after acquiring an additional 741,378 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,175,000 after acquiring an additional 591,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,647,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

