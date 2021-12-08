Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DND. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.20.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of DND opened at C$46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.38. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$33.52 and a twelve month high of C$53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -243.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.