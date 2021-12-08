Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$11.50 at ATB Capital

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WCP. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.73.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP stock opened at C$7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.22. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,533,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,355,406.60. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,970 shares of company stock worth $276,466 over the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.