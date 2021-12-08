BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy to a hold rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.40.

GEI stock opened at C$22.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.58. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.78 and a 1-year high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

