Brokerages Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.17 Million

Analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post $11.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.24 million and the lowest is $11.10 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $51.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $62.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

