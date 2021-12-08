Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €64.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($91.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.56 ($72.54).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

