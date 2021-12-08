JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €10.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($15.45) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($15.67) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.16 ($14.79).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:SDF opened at €15.91 ($17.88) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €7.38 ($8.29) and a fifty-two week high of €15.84 ($17.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.89.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.