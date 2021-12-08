E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOAN. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.01) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($14.83) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.82 ($13.28).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €11.09 ($12.46) on Tuesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.13). The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.91 and its 200 day moving average is €10.61.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

