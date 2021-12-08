UBS Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €41.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.95 ($52.75).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €38.52 ($43.28) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €28.74 ($32.29) and a one year high of €44.08 ($49.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

