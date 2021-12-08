Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €255.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($286.52) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($285.39) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($276.40) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €232.83 ($261.61).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €205.70 ($231.12) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($232.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €204.19.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

