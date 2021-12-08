Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $5,220.00

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,220 ($69.22) and last traded at GBX 5,134.10 ($68.08), with a volume of 10311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,130 ($68.03).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,075.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £952.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.03.

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

