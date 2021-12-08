Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Trading Down 14.5%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) was down 14.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.95. Approximately 190,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 243,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXP shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$199.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.68 million and a PE ratio of 505.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.73.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.