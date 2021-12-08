Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,487.54

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,487.54 ($19.73) and traded as low as GBX 1,418 ($18.80). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,434 ($19.02), with a volume of 159,546 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,487.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,528.50.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

