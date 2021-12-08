O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $672.92

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $672.92 and last traded at $672.49, with a volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $659.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $635.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

