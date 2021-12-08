Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.10

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.10 and last traded at C$25.89, with a volume of 94020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.55.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$536.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$553.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

