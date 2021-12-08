Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.27

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 6639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,304 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $138,435,000 after purchasing an additional 131,021 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $87,044,000 after purchasing an additional 693,810 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 395,122 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $73,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

