Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Given New GBX 245 Price Target at Barclays

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.18) to GBX 245 ($3.25) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 265 ($3.51) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.44) to GBX 355 ($4.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.04) to GBX 289 ($3.83) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 291.29 ($3.86).

Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 240.60 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.69. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 226.10 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.98). The company has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($179,923.09). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($216,284.31). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 156,000 shares of company stock worth $37,468,000.

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

