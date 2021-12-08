Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

PDM stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after acquiring an additional 504,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,254 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,729 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

