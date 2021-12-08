Barclays Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $122.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $97.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of -187.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $113,000.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.