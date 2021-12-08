Wedbush Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $760.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.33.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $576.34 on Monday. RH has a 12-month low of $411.88 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $638.10 and a 200 day moving average of $664.03.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 16,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

