Wedbush Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $760.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.33.
Shares of NYSE RH opened at $576.34 on Monday. RH has a 12-month low of $411.88 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $638.10 and a 200 day moving average of $664.03.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 16,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.