Jonestrading Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOLT. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $91,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

