Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post sales of $162.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.90 million and the lowest is $147.25 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $138.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $546.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.23 million to $563.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $869.91 million, with estimates ranging from $758.31 million to $967.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

STNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $766.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

