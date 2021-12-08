Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.35 Million

Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce $47.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the highest is $47.70 million. Impinj reported sales of $36.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $185.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $185.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $223.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $224.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PI. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,051,834 shares of company stock valued at $82,198,980. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PI opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. Impinj has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $85.13.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

