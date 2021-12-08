CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE CINT opened at $13.50 on Monday. CI&T has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $22.50.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

