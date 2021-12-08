PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.33% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

NYSE:PD opened at $33.49 on Monday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.26.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.