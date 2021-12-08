Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

