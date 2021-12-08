Morgan Stanley Increases JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $184.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $162.57 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $480.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 93,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,534,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

