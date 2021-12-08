Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $30.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,313 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,610,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,272,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

