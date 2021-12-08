Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $53.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

AIRC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

AIRC opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion and a PE ratio of -114.43.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

