UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $59.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

