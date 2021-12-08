Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

SMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $149.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average of $168.61. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

