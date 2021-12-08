YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.69

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and traded as high as $99.00. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $98.84, with a volume of 13,300 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YASKY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.53.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

