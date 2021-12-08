Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AWI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $115.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.34. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $116.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

