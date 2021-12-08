Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.69

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.69 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 13.95 ($0.18). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 13.88 ($0.18), with a volume of 5,922 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of £9.59 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a €0.34 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

In other news, insider Merise Wheatley purchased 2,500 shares of Princess Private Equity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,174 ($15.57) per share, for a total transaction of £29,350 ($38,920.57).

About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

