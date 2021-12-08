Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.82

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and traded as low as $14.25. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 181,682 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

