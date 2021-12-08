Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.20. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 167,854 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.55.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 410,506 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

