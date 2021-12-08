Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to report sales of $20.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the highest is $21.15 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $11.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $63.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $75.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $73.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of SELB opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $370.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,695 shares of company stock valued at $97,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

