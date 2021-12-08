Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Shares of BSRR opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $401.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

