Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 130.52% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of VAXX opened at $9.11 on Monday. Vaxxinity has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

