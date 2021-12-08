Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $300.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Facebook stock opened at $322.81 on Monday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.15 and its 200 day moving average is $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $897.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,851,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

