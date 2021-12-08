Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €14.60 Price Target

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a €14.60 ($16.40) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.09) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.84 ($14.43).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €10.17 ($11.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.31. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2.11. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €6.81 ($7.65) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.16).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

