Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €74.00 by UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.20 ($103.60).

HEN3 stock opened at €72.86 ($81.87) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.75. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

