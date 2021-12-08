Redrow’s (RDW) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

RDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.61) to GBX 809 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.67) to GBX 980 ($13.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 802.73 ($10.64).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 686.60 ($9.10) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 650.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 660.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 492.40 ($6.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.86).

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.46) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,340.30). Also, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.45), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($56,748.79).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.