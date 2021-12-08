Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Issued By Wedbush

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Zscaler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.11.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $297.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.04 and a 200 day moving average of $263.70. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of -137.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,329 shares of company stock worth $101,739,001 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

