Newmont Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.07.

NEM stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

