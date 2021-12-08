Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RY. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $103.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $108.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

